After the postponement of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, former Australian Chinaman Brad Hogg suggested a new IPL format on Sunday during a Q&amp;A session on micro-blogging site Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>He came up with the plan after a fan posed the question. Hogg feels there should be two groups with four teams each and all the matches should be played at a single venue which will reduce the travelling of the players. He also suggests that the two semis and the final should be played at a different venue. He responded to the query while tagging the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and the fan who asked the question. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">To Ganguly &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/d_moinak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@d_moinak</a> has a great solution for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics &amp; minimizes health risks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/CxCmO7vg95">https://t.co/CxCmO7vg95</a></p> <p></p> Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) <a href="https://twitter.com/Brad_Hogg/status/1239082664675520513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"To Ganguly &amp; #BCCI @d_moinak has a great solution for #IPL time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics &amp; minimizes health risks," tweeted Hogg while quoting a fan's tweet. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, with a smaller window, Ganguly has already said that if the T20 tournament has to happen, it will be a truncated one. Earlier, there were reports of the league being held behind closed doors amid coronavirus threat, but BCCI decided to defer it.