After the postponement of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, former Australian Chinaman Brad Hogg suggested a new IPL format on Sunday during a Q&A session on micro-blogging site Twitter.

He came up with the plan after a fan posed the question. Hogg feels there should be two groups with four teams each and all the matches should be played at a single venue which will reduce the travelling of the players. He also suggests that the two semis and the final should be played at a different venue. He responded to the query while tagging the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and the fan who asked the question.

To Ganguly & #BCCI @d_moinak has a great solution for #IPL time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics & minimizes health risks. #Cricket https://t.co/CxCmO7vg95 Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, with a smaller window, Ganguly has already said that if the T20 tournament has to happen, it will be a truncated one. Earlier, there were reports of the league being held behind closed doors amid coronavirus threat, but BCCI decided to defer it.