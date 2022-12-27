New Delhi: The issue first surfaced after ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that India won’t be traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup edition in 2023 and it would be moved to a neutral venue. In response to this former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja made a shocking announcement that if India didn’t travel to Pakistan, they would boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

However, there were some major makeovers at PCB headquarters after Ramiz Raja was relieved from his duty and Najam Sethi took over the post of PCB chief. The new PCB chief made new major updates on the matter during a press conference in Karachi. He said that the decision about PAK’s participation in the World Cup would be made by the Pakistan government.

“If the government says don’t go to India, we will not go. Where Pakistan and India’s cricket relations are concerned, let’s be clear. (The) decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level,” Najam Sethi said in the press conference in Karachi.

“These are decisions only taken at the government level; the PCB can only seek clarity,” Sethi added.

The New PCB Chief also told that he would get in touch with the Asian Cricket Council and said “I will see what the situation is and then move forward. Any decision we take, we have to make sure we are not isolated.”