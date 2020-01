New Selection Committee Will Pick Squad for South Africa ODI Series: Sourav Ganguly

The Indian national selection committee with a new chairman at the helm will pick the Indian squad for the three one-day internationals against South Africa at home in March, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Monday.

According to a report in PTI, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the key contenders to replace outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central zone) in the five-member panel.

“The Test squad for New Zealand has already been picked by the old committee and new committee’s first meeting will be held before home ODI series against South Africa. The interviews for short-listed candidates will happen soon,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly also revealed that while Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik are the members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Gautam Gambhir is being replaced as he cannot hold any position being a Member of Parliament.

“We have decided on Gautam’s replacement and the announcement will be made soon. Madan Lal and Sulakshana are there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also informed that allrounder Hardik Pandya has still not regained match fitness after his back surgery. “He can’t play right now. It will take some time before he gets fit,” the BCCI president said.

Hardik had recently failed the fitness test in his bid to make a national come back. His trainer S Rajnikant had claimed that Pandya can pass YoYo Test, it is understood that the Baroda all-rounder is nowhere close to attaining international match fitness.