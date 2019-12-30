New Zealand have called-up offspinner Will Somerville for their third and final Test against Australia in Sydney as a replacement for injured pacer Trent Boult. Left-arm pacer Boult was ruled out of the SCG Test after fracturing hand while batting during the first innings of the second Test in Melbourne. <p></p> <p></p>Somerville has so far played three Tests for New Zealand, all in Asia, and has 14 wickets at 25.14. <p></p> <p></p>The 35-year-old has been added to the squad keeping in mind the spin-friendly nature of the Sydney pitch, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "There's no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," Stead said. "Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height. The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test." <p></p> <p></p>Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has struggled in the first two Tests which New Zealand lost by big margins. He has so far taken 1/250 across the two Tests of the series. <p></p> <p></p>Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon says Somerville, if included in the New Zealand XI, will pose a big challenge. "He's a lovely guy, he goes up the back of the ball," Lyon said. "I've trained with him a fair bit being part of the NSW squad together for a few years there. He'll be a big challenge for us. He gets a fair amount of bounce, has a great record at the SCG, he loves bowling there. He'll be a different challenge for us and good one for our batters."