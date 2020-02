Corey Anderson Re-signs With Somerset For T20 Blast 2020

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is all set to return to English County – Somerset for another season during the 2020 T20 Blast, starting May 28. Anderson will be available for all 14 group games of the T20 competition plus the quarterfinals if the club qualifies for the knockout stages.

The 29-year-old will now join Pakistan’s Babar Azam as Somerset’s second overseas signing. In his past two stints with Somerset, Anderson enjoyed unbridled success as he contributed handsomely with the bat.

He had a very fruitful season in 2018, where he scored 514 runs at a strike-rate of close to 170 and played a key role in taking Somerset to the Finals Day. He was a part of the squad in 2017 as well, before injuries cut short his season.

During his first spell, he scored 142 runs at 71 in four matches for the Cidermen.

“I’m looking forward to playing for Somerset again next summer. The club has a great squad and the atmosphere in the dressing room is one of the best I’ve experienced,” said Anderson.

“The supporters are very knowledgeable and get right behind the team. It’s a great place to play cricket and hopefully, I can help the club go one better than we did in 2018 and make the Vitality Blast final,” he added.

BREAKING: Corey Anderson will be returning to Somerset for the 2020 Vitality Blast! 🔥🔥🔥#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/GwrBWtWaxa — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) February 10, 2020



Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry added: “Corey made a big impression both on and off the field for the club in his two previous stints with us. He was one of the first names mentioned when it came to considering our overseas players for next season because he is one of the best T20 players in the world and he was extremely popular with the playing staff and also with our supporters.”

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a competitor and as a man. We are delighted he will be joining us again in 2020.”