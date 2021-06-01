Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum believes New Zealand will be favourites by 60-40 against India in the upcoming World Test Championship final. McCullum feels the Kiwis will hold the advantage as they have been in England for some time now and the Kane Williamson-led team will also play two Test matches against England, which will be an ideal way for them to gear up for the WTC final.

There is no doubt that New Zealand will be able to get acclimatise to the English conditions and they are going to hold their wood on India as far as the preparations are concerned. On the other hand, the Indian players are completing their quarantine in Mumbai and they are expected to reach England on 3rd June. Thus, the Virat Kohli’s men will be able to train from June 13 after completing another 10 days quarantine.

Brendon McCullum said while talking to Sports Today, “I thought I was getting away with that (this question). I think 60-40, New Zealand. I think it’s gonna be close but I think the match practice that New Zealand is going to have against England leading into the final could just tip it their way.”

McCullum added that it is going to be a close match between the top two teams. The former Kiwis skipper feels both teams will respect each other and it is going to be an exciting contest.

“But I think it is going to be very close. Just as New Zealand would respect India… As a fan, I also respect India given the fact that I know how good they are and how competitive they are and the fighting spirit that they have. I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final and may the best team win,” said Brendon McCullum.

The WTC final will take place at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.