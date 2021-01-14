New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine Creates History, Slams 36-ball Century During Super Smash T20; Records Fastest Hundred in Women’s T20 History

New Zealand’s ace batswoman Sophie Devine on Thursday scored the fastest hundred in the history of women’s T20 cricket, reaching three figures in just 36 balls during a domestic match in Dunedin. Devine played a sensational knock of 108 runs off 38 balls that included nine maximums and nine boundaries as she single-handedly tore apart Otago Sparks bowling attack. The earlier record of the fastest century in women’s T20 cricket was held by West Indies’ Deandra Dottin who had scored the ton in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.

Courtesy Devine’s batting brilliance, Wellington Blaze chased down the 128-run target in 9th over of the match and registered a 10-wicket win over Otago Sparks in the domestic Super Smash T20 competition. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old New Zealand women’s team captain also became the fastest to score T20 hundred on New Zealand soil in either men’s or women’s cricket. She bettered Tim Seifert’s 40-ball effort for Northern Districts against Auckland in Mount Maunganui in 2017.

“I was really nervous this morning,” Devine told Spark Sport after the match.

“Whenever you have a bit of an extended break away from the game you get nervous about (whether) you can come back into it, so it was just (nice) to spend some time in the middle and get a few out of the screws,” she added.

There have been only 10 faster centuries overall in men’s T20 cricket worldwide – including a 35-ball effort by Martin Guptill for Worcestershire.

After two T20 hundreds last season, it was Devine’s second T20 century of the 2020/21 season after her ton for the Perth Scorchers in November’s Women’s Big Bash League – WBBL, across the ditch.

The feat was all the more remarkable because it was Devine’s first match since she ended a fortnight’s Covid-19 quarantine four days ago following a stint playing with the Perth Scorchers in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.