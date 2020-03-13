New Zealand cricketer Lockie Ferguson has been isolated after complaining of sore throat, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday. Ferguson has undergone tests after New Zealand’s 71-run defeat in the series opening first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

His participation for the remainder of the series depends on the test results now.

“In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI. Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined,” a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said.

The series is already been played in empty stadium as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the Sydney ODI, Australia pacer Kane Richardson was also tested for the coronavirus after which he was pulled out of the fixture.

He too had complained of sore throat but the results came negative following which he returned to the stadium.

Meanwhile, NZC has left it to its cricketers to decide whether they want to travel to India to take part in the Indian Premier League which has also been suspended till April 15.

“Our position basically hasn’t changed. We’re continuing to give our guys the most up-to-date advice on cause and effect and best practice, as advised by government and world health authorities. However, ultimately it is the players’ own decision,” NZC said in a statement.

Major sporting events globally have been impacted by the global pandemic with most being cancelled or postponed for indefinite period.