New Zealand cricketer Neil Wagner and wife Lana have welcomed their first child on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer shared the photo of the couple with their daughter on his Instagram account, naming her Olivia Faith Wagner.

“Olivia Faith Wagner born 19 February 2020! Lana and Livie were amazing and so proud of them!!!Both doing great and we are truly blessed!!🙏” Wagner posted.

Wagner is missing the first Test against India in Wellington that got underway from Friday to be with his wife.

He rose to the No. 2 spot in ICC Test Rankings for bowlers after a stupendous tour of Australia which was the only positive for New Zealand as they endured a 0-3 whitewash.

Wagner took 17 wickets in three matches during the tour.

The 33-year-old has played 47 Tests so far and taken 204 wickets at 26.63 including nine five-wicket hauls.

His place in the playing XI went to debutant Kyle Jamieson who mad a dream start to his Test career with the scalps of India opener Prithvi Shaw, captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

India were 122/5 at the tea-break before rain delayed the resumption on the opening day at Basin Reserve after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl first.

Wagner is expected to be back for the second Test.