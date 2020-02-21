New Zealand cricketer Neil Wagner and wife Lana have welcomed their first child on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer shared the photo of the couple with their daughter on his Instagram account, naming her Olivia Faith Wagner. <p></p> <p></p>"Olivia Faith Wagner born 19 February 2020! Lana and Livie were amazing and so proud of them!!!Both doing great and we are truly blessed!!&#x1f64f;" Wagner posted. <p></p> <p></p>Wagner is missing the first Test against India in Wellington that got underway from Friday to be with his wife. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8xkw4Nlxai/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8xkw4Nlxai/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Olivia Faith Wagner born 19 February 2020! Lana and Livie were amazing and so proud of them!!!Both doing great and we are truly blessed!!&#x1f64f;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/neilwagner13/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Neil Wagner</a> (@neilwagner13) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:03pm PST</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>He rose to the No. 2 spot in ICC Test Rankings for bowlers after a stupendous tour of Australia which was the only positive for New Zealand as they endured a 0-3 whitewash. <p></p> <p></p>Wagner took 17 wickets in three matches during the tour. <p></p> <p></p>The 33-year-old has played 47 Tests so far and taken 204 wickets at 26.63 including nine five-wicket hauls. <p></p> <p></p>His place in the playing XI went to debutant Kyle Jamieson who mad a dream start to his Test career with the scalps of India opener Prithvi Shaw, captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. <p></p> <p></p>India were 122/5 at the tea-break before rain delayed the resumption on the opening day at Basin Reserve after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl first. <p></p> <p></p>Wagner is expected to be back for the second Test.