New Zealand women’s team bowler Rosemary Mair has been ruled out of the upcoming tour to England due to a bone stress reaction in her left shin.

In her absence, Auckland pacer Molly Penfold has received her maiden call-up to the 16-member squad which will tour England for three T20Is and five ODIs. Since her international debut in February 2019, Rosemary has taken four wickets in 11 ODIs and scalped 13 wickets in 17 T20Is.

“It’s very unfortunate news for Rosemary who’s started to form a key part of our bowling attack in recent times. Rosemary is naturally gutted she can’t tour but we wish her well with the injury and look forward to having her back on the park soon,” said New Zealand head coach Bob Carter.

Bowling coach Jacob Oram is looking forward to working with the 20-year-old Molly, who has attended a number of winter camps with the team.

“Molly has raw, fast bowling talent. She brings a desire to learn about her game and a willingness to work hard and absorb new information. She will benefit a lot from touring and training day in, day out with our best bowlers in the country,” said Oram.

The New Zealand team will leave for England on August 13. The tour begins with the T20Is from September 2 at the County Ground in Chelmsford.