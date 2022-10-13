New Delhi: New Zealand and Pakistan would be competing in the finals of the tri-series which also included Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval situated in Christchurch. The series consisted of 7 matches including the final. All three teams faced each other on two different occasions with the Kiwis and Pakistan advancing to the finals.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand defeated each other once during this triangular series and would like to win this ahead of the T20 World Cup down under. New Zealand and Pakistan are in separate super 12 groups in the World Cup and would need to qualify for the semi-finals in order to face each other once again after this meeting. Pakistan would be looking forward to ending their middle order dilemma with this campaign and had towards Australia as a stronger side.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan, tri-series final in India.

What date will New Zealand vs Pakistan, tri-series final be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Final will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan, tri-series final be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan, tri-series final begin?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Final will begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan, tri-series final be broadcasted?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Final will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, tri-series final?

New Zealand vs Pakistan Final is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani