Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, South Africa Women Tour of New Zealand 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st T20I NZ-W vs SA-W in Maunganui: South Africa begin their second and final leg of New Zealand tour from February 2 which is a five-match T20I series. The tourists are already high-on-confidence courtesy their 3-0 clean sweep of the ODI series during which they recorded dominating victories. New Zealand will be hoping to gain back their confidence with the women’s T20 World Cup to start later this month. The five matches will be played at Bay Oval (1st T20I), Seddon Park (2nd T20I), Basin Reserve ((3rd and 4th T20I)) and University Oval (5th T20I).

TOSS The toss between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will take place at 8:00 AM IST on February 2.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

NZ-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee (captain), Sophie Devine (vice-captain), Suzie Bates, Katie Perkins, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luss, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Jess Kerr, Shabnim Ismail

NZ-W vs SA-W SQUADS

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (captain), Mignon du Preez (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women: Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Katie Perkins, Katey Martin (wk/captain), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Holly Huddleston, Anna Peterson

Check Dream11 Prediction/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Women Dream11 Team/ NZ-W Dream11 Team/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.