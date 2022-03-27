<strong>Mount Maunganui:</strong> New Zealand suffered a setback before the start of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands with all-rounder Mark Chapman testing positive for Covid-19 virus. Auckland batsman George Worker has been called up as a replacement and will be joining the squad on Monday, just in time for nets for Tuesday's first ODI. <p></p> <p></p>Chapman, the 27-year-old Hong Kong-born left-handed batter who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, was part of the T20 squad in Napier and flew to Auckland on Saturday and after waking with symptoms on Sunday morning, subsequently tested positive for Covid via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). <p></p> <p></p>Confirming the news, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said, "It's really unfortunate for Mark and we're all really feeling for him at this time." <p></p> <p></p>"He did the right thing in following the health guidelines and getting tested when he did." <p></p> <p></p>Stead said Worker, who was last with the Black Caps in the UAE in 2018, would join the ODI squad here on Monday morning ahead of training. <p></p> <p></p>"It's an exciting time for George to be back with the Black Caps and he thoroughly deserves his call up following his strong form in the Ford Trophy." <p></p> <p></p>The remainder of the squad are unaffected and will continue following the Covid guidelines and completing their daily health checks, the New Zealand Cricket said in a release on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>The second ODI is scheduled for April 2 and the third for April 4. The lone T20I on March 25 was abandoned due to rain.