Wellington: After nearly two decades of international cricket, New Zealand’s premier batter Ross Taylor has decided to bring an end to his career. In a tweet on Thursday, Taylor made the announcement and confirmed that the three ODIs against Netherlands at home will be his last outing for his country.

He wrote: “Today I’m announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234.”

Taylor will retire from Tests at the conclusion of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. In a way, it will be an end of an era for New Zealand cricket. Taylor was a part of the side that won the inaugural World Test Championship earlier in the year.

After making his debut in 2006, he featured in 233 ODIs so far, scoring 8576 runs at an average of 48.18, including 21 centuries. He also played in 102 T20Is, amassing 1909 runs.