<strong>Doha:</strong> Neymar pulled out a Pele banner shortly after Brazil's 4-1 pre-quarterfinal win over South Korea in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday, in support of the legendary footballer who is currently under treatment in hospital for a respiratory infection. <p></p> <p></p>Not only Neymar, but the whole Brazilian contingent shoed their support for the three-time World Cup winner, who has been in the news lately. South Korea were completely outplayed by Brazil in the first half as the South Americans scored four goals in a span of 29 minutes. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">?? <a href="https://t.co/9CXaglvuHR">pic.twitter.com/9CXaglvuHR</a></p> <p></p> FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1599877007495421952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The Asian side could salvage its reputation in the second half, but just, with the help of a 76th minute goal. The match ended 4-1 with Brazil set to take on Croatia in a quarterfinal clash.