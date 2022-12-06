Doha: Neymar pulled out a Pele banner shortly after Brazil’s 4-1 pre-quarterfinal win over South Korea in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday, in support of the legendary footballer who is currently under treatment in hospital for a respiratory infection.

Not only Neymar, but the whole Brazilian contingent shoed their support for the three-time World Cup winner, who has been in the news lately. South Korea were completely outplayed by Brazil in the first half as the South Americans scored four goals in a span of 29 minutes.

The Asian side could salvage its reputation in the second half, but just, with the help of a 76th minute goal. The match ended 4-1 with Brazil set to take on Croatia in a quarterfinal clash.