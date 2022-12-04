Doha: Brazilian striker Neymar hinted his return to the playing XI ahead of the team’s round of 16 encounter against South Korea in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Brazil won two and lost one game in the group stages to qualify for the knockout stages.

“I feel good, I knew that I would now,” tweeted Neymar as he resumed training with his teammates on Saturday. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar received 11 blows to his ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win against Serbia on November 25.

That forced him to miss Brazil’s next two group encounters against Switzerland and Cameroon. With Gabriel Jesus also ruled out for the rest of the tournament, Neymar’s availability will be of great importance for Brazil coach Tite and the big break has helped the striker in recovering.

In a video shared by Brazil football team’s official social media handle, Neymar looked at ease as he warmed up with his teammates. He was seen kicking the ball quite a several times with no signs of discomfort.

He was also present at the stands during Brazil’s final group tie against Cameroon which they lost 0-1. Neymar is just two goals shy of becoming Brazil’s all-time highest goal-scorer. Pele still leads the chart with 77 goals.

Provided Brazil beat South Korea in the round of 16, Tite’s men will face either Japan or Croatia in the quarterfinals on December 9.