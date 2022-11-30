New Delhi: Neymar has been the talk of the town in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. After starring during Brazil’s 2-0 win against Serbia, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was ruled out of their next two group games following an ankle injury.

While the 30-year-old is recovering for Brazil’s knockout games, a Neymar look-alive stole the limelight during the Brazil vs Switzerland encounter on Monday at Stadium 974 on Monday.

Named as Sosia Doney, the doppleganger fooled many with fans thinkng they had selfies with the real superstar, the video of which went viral on social media in no time. In the video it is seen fans are flocking around Doney for selfies and he is oblighed everyone’s requests.

Even the Brazilian national team teams like Antony and others were curious to see Doney’s craze in the stands.

However, they later learned that actual Neymar wasn’t at the stadium due to his injury. Neymar was fouled 11 times against Serbia and had to leave the stadium with a swolen ankle. The PSG star has posted a photo of his injured ankle on Instagram showing signs of recovery.

Doney is a social media infleuncer and as 892K followers on Insstagram and posts regularly to show his extravagant lifestyle. Doney has also worked with the actual Neymar for an advertisement shoot, the video of which is there on his instagram.

Meanwhile, Neymar missed Brazil’s game against Switzerland and will also miss the game Cameroon game due to the injury. He is being monitored by the Brazil medical team and is hopefull to be available for their knockout games.