NFCC vs CEC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 24, 2:30 PM IST Monday

NFCC vs CEC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NFCC vs CEC, 2nd Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the second match of the day and the series, in-form Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will begin their respective campaigns when they take on each other at 2:30 PM IST in Limassol.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 24, Monday

Match 1: Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC 12:30 am

Match 2: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 2:30 pm

Match 3: Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC 4:30 pm

Match 4: Nicosia XI Fighters vs Riyann CC 6:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

NFCC vs CEC My Dream11 Team

Gurpratap Singh (captain), Kulwinder Singh (vice-captain), Zeeshan Sarwar, Harwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Saurav Ahmed, Neeraj Tiwari, Mehran Khan, Sakir Hossain, Ramjan Hossain, Benojir Ahmed

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL Full Squads

NFCC: Mahamudul Sajib, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed

CEC: Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh

