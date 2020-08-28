NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 28, 2:30 PM IST Friday

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NFCC vs SLL, 15th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the second match of the day, Nicosia XI Fighters CC will face Sri Lankan Lions Limassol which starts from 2:30 PM IST.

Three matches took place on Thursday. Riyan CC beat Nicosia Tigers CC by 98 runs and then also got the better of Nicosia Fighters by 46 runs. Tigers though ended the day by condemning Fighters to a 50-run defeat.

A total of five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches during the series.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 25, Tuesday

Match 14: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 12:30 pm

Match 15: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol 2:30 pm

Match 16: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 4:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

NFCC vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Benojir Ahmed (captain), Munnah Rehman (vice-captain), BLCS Kumara, Mainul Hasan, Jubraz Morol, Kamal Riaz, Ruwan Manawasingha, Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, Abdullah Al Tasim, Saurav Ahmed

Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Full Squads

SLL: Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe

NFCC: Saurav Ahmed, Munnah Rahman, Abdullah Al Tasim, Noori Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Benojir Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Atiqul Islam, Ramjan Hossain, Mazidul Islam, Sakir Hossain, Rakib Rarafder, Mahamudul Sajib, Abdus Shukur, Sahidur Chowdhury, Noor Numan, Parvez Miah, Mainul Hasan, Alvi Chowdhury

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NFCC Dream11 Team/ SLL Dream11 Team/ Nicosia XI Fighters CC Dream11 Team/ Sri Lankan Lions Limassol Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more