Mumbai Indians’ owner Nita Ambani was over the moon after the Rohit Sharma-led side beat Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Dubai to win IPL 2020. Nita Ambani – known to be a big fan of the franchise – crashed into Quinton De Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile’s post-match interview. Once she realised that the interview was going on, she was left red-faced and she walked away. It was a moment that stole the show.

The proud owner had come to congratulate the players after their record-extending fifth title. Here is the moment and how fans reacted to it.

Nita Ambani unaware of the fact that QDK and NCN were being interviewed by Simon Doull crashed their interview 😂😂😂 Absolute Gold ⚡️#IPLfinal #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/U7eo0KxjG0 Amey Pethkar 🇮🇳🇦🇪 (@ameyp9) November 10, 2020

In fact, it was owner Nita Ambani congratulating her #MI players mid-interview! Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 10, 2020

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 Wow! Crazy! What a team! What a management! What a amazing nita ambani pandit ji! Everything is just perfect. Farheen (@FrxRealMadrid) November 10, 2020

Over the years, she has stood by the players and supported them and that has yielded a champion side. Time and again, she has been seen in the stands rooting for the MI team.

Opting to bat first, the maiden finalists got off to a dreadful start as Trent Boult continued his good work in the powerplays, he sent Marcus Stoinis packing of the very first ball of the game. Soon the Capitals lost two more and were looking in trouble. That is when Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (65* off 50 balls) got together to stitch a 96-run partnership and help DC post a healthy 156 for seven in their 20 overs.

Chasing 157, MI openers Quinton De Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma got off to a flyer putting on 45 in merely four overs. Despite losing wickets, MI did not have any problem in getting over the line against the Capitals.