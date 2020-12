NK vs PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Pakistan A in New Zealand 1st T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton December 27

NK vs PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Pakistan A in New Zealand 1st T20 Sedd

TOSS: The T20I toss between Northern Knights and Pakistan-A will take place at 8:00 AM IST – December 27.

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NK vs PK-A My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert (captain), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Jeet Raval, Khushdil Shah, Joe Carter, Anton Devcich, Iftikhar Ahmed, Scott Kuggelejin, Brett Randell, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf

NK vs PK-A Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Joe Carter, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher

Pakistan-A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

NK vs PK-A Full Squads

Northern Knights: Brett Randell, Joe Carter, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher, Peter Bocock, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, James Baker, Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton

Pakistan-A: Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Abdullah Shafiq, Danish Aziz, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed

