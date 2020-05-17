With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to all global sporting events, sportsmen and athletes are taking to their social media platforms and chatting with their fans. On Sunday, the most-awaited chat took place on an Instagram Live session - where India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his footballing counterpart, Sunil Chhetri. <p></p> <p></p>During the epic conversation, Kohli revealed where he was when Venkatesh Prasad clean bowled Pakistani opener Aamir Sohail during the quarter-final match in the 1996 Cricket World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and then gave him a send-off after Chhetri posed the question. <p></p> <p></p>"I was at home. I celebrated in the same manner as I do today. For me, there is no clean bowled as satisfying as that in the history of the sport. It is one of the most iconic moments," Kohli said. <p></p> <p></p>To this, Chhetri quipped, "That day, not many people in India would forget, regardless if you were a cricket fan or not." <p></p> <p></p>"Those memories are golden memories," Kohli added. <p></p> <p></p>During the fun hour-long chat, Kohli also expressed his admiration for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and how the Juventus forward possesses a ''beast mentality''. <p></p> <p></p>Taking a cue from that, Chhetri asked Kohli about his teammates who aren't so good at the ''Beautiful Game'' and the India captain pointed finger towards spinner Kuldeep Yadav. <p></p> <p></p>Team India usually play football during pre-match practice sessions and Kohli gave an insight into Kuldeep's football skills. <p></p> <p></p>"He is such a big football fan especially Neymar''s. He can talk about it a lot because he is very knowledgeable and he can play well online. But if you hand him the ball, he can't do it," Kohli said, leaving Chhetri in splits. <p></p> <p></p>Kuldeep took note of Kohli''s revelations but didn't agree with his skipper. He wrote in the comments section: "Jhuth Bhaiya (lies brother)." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;