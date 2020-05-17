With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to all global sporting events, sportsmen and athletes are taking to their social media platforms and chatting with their fans. On Sunday, the most-awaited chat took place on an Instagram Live session – where India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his footballing counterpart, Sunil Chhetri.

During the epic conversation, Kohli revealed where he was when Venkatesh Prasad clean bowled Pakistani opener Aamir Sohail during the quarter-final match in the 1996 Cricket World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and then gave him a send-off after Chhetri posed the question.

“I was at home. I celebrated in the same manner as I do today. For me, there is no clean bowled as satisfying as that in the history of the sport. It is one of the most iconic moments,” Kohli said.

To this, Chhetri quipped, “That day, not many people in India would forget, regardless if you were a cricket fan or not.”

“Those memories are golden memories,” Kohli added.

During the fun hour-long chat, Kohli also expressed his admiration for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and how the Juventus forward possesses a ”beast mentality”.

Taking a cue from that, Chhetri asked Kohli about his teammates who aren’t so good at the ”Beautiful Game” and the India captain pointed finger towards spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India usually play football during pre-match practice sessions and Kohli gave an insight into Kuldeep’s football skills.

“He is such a big football fan especially Neymar”s. He can talk about it a lot because he is very knowledgeable and he can play well online. But if you hand him the ball, he can’t do it,” Kohli said, leaving Chhetri in splits.

Kuldeep took note of Kohli”s revelations but didn’t agree with his skipper. He wrote in the comments section: “Jhuth Bhaiya (lies brother).”