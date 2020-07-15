Pakistan opener Shan Masood is not willing to put himself under too much pressure ahead of the three-match Test series against England in August. <p></p> <p></p>England lost the opening Test of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies by four wickets at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton, the first international cricket match after the coronavirus outbreak. <p></p> <p></p>"We have had a fantastic opportunity to prepare. We spent 14 days in Worcester and are going to spend another three weeks in Derby. <p></p> <p></p>"There's no need to put myself under extra pressure to say I need to prove this thing or the other. Practice is going well and I understand my game. The outcome isn't controllable, but I can put in my best effort and keep my attitude positive," Masood was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>"But while coming here early has allowed us to acclimatise, there is no substitute for match time. In that sense, England has an advantage. But the basics don't change; we have to figure out how to get 20 wickets, and how to score 300-400 runs in an innings. So our primary focus has to be on our preparations. We have a few advantages too, in that we can analyse their performances and work on their weaknesses. These things balance each other out." <p></p> <p></p>Masood also said veteran England pacer James Anderson will be a threat during the Test series. <p></p> <p></p>"Jimmy Anderson is a world-class bowler," Masood said during the video conference. <p></p> <p></p>"By achievements, he's perhaps the No. 1 fast bowler in the world right now. He carries a threat, of course, and several other England bowlers carry a threat. England's resource depth is very good. They had few very good bowlers sitting on the bench (during the opening Test), particularly pacers." <p></p> <p></p>Masood did caution against slipping into thinking England weren't quite as strong as was believed before the first Test against West Indies. <p></p> <p></p>"We shouldn't undermine England," he warned. "This was the same top four that went to South Africa and won a series there. They're playing at home and they'll have experience of playing there regardless of whether or not they've played international cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"But we have our own strengths, too. If you're talking about our spinners, we have a world-class spinner in Yasir Shah. Alongside him, we have an all-rounder and an able backup in Shadab Khan. So we have more than enough resources if the situation comes down to needing a spinner to lead." <p></p> <p></p>The first Test between the two teams will be played at the Old Trafford starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played the Ageas Bowl from August 13 and August 21 respectively. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)