No One Can Be Perfect For Long: Ex-RCB Star Hits Back At Virat Kohli's Critics

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the best batter in the world. Kohli was not in his best form last year and was getting alot of criticisms.

Criticisms was at it's peak last summer over Kohli's place in the T20I squad, but King Kohli replied by smashing a century in the Asia Cup and emerged as the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup.

He then scored a couple of centuries in 50-over format. When criticism shifted to Tests, with few asking questions over Kohli's future in the format, he shut them down with a ton in Ahmedabad.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, former Sri Lanka cricketer Isuru Udana hit back the critics and said, "No one can be perfect for long. He is a legend, we all know that. Everyone faces failure at some point in their career. But for me he is and will remain the best."

Udana had shared the dressing room with Kohli during his only ever IPL season, for Royal Challengers Bangalore, in 2020, he further recalled his first meeting with the former captain and his AB de Villiers.