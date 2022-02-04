New Delhi: The U-19 Cricket World Cup is happening and there is much buzz around the tournament. With India having reached their fourth consecutive final the excitement is palpable as fans want the Yash Dhull-led side to win the crown. Dhull and Co would take on a formidable Engish side in the summit clash.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra picked his best current World XI who have been products of U-19 cricket.

His first name was current Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

“Babar Azam, you saw him playing drives in the under-19 World Cup, he was looking good. He comes from a cricketing family and it was the first time we got to see his potential, although you don’t know how much that potential will be realized,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Calling it a personal story, his second name was ex-India captain Virat Kohli. He added: “After him, Virat Kohli. That’s a personal story because when he was selected for India under-19, he was already a part of the Ranji Trophy team and I have seen him closely. The qualities were there, it seemed the boy will do well but I will be honest, I didn’t feel he will do this well.”

Aakash Chopra Best Current World U-19 XI: Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Chandimal, Shimron Hetmyer, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Chris Woakes, Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada