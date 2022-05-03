Mumbai: Times have not been good for Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardena with MI out of the playoffs race in IPL 2022. Despite the bad times, Jayawardena picked five players from the current era he feels would be his first five picks for dream T20 team. It was rather surprising to see the names of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missing as Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian he picked in his team.

Hailing Bumrah, Jayawardena said that what is most impressive about the MI speedster is his ability to bowl at any stage.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a guy I have always admired as he is capable of bowling in different phases of an innings,” Jayawardena told ICC. “He is another wicket-taking option and, when you need guys to close an innings off, there is no one better than Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.