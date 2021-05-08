Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is known for his bold predictions and he is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. Vaughan is also known for his banter and likes to take a dig at players and teams. When Brendon Julian, Mark Waugh, Justin Langer and Michael Vaughan got together to review India’s historic win Down Under, Vaughan took a sly dig at the Australian team.

Meanwhile, there were a plethora of injuries in the Indian camp during the Border-Gavaskar series and not many had given them a chance after they were thrashed in the first Test match at Adelaide as they were skittled for their lowest ever Test score of 36.

In fact, Vaughan himself had predicted that India will be whitewashed 4-0 after they were obliterated in the first Test. It was always going to be an uphill task for the tourists as they were without the services of their talisman captain Virat Kohli, who flew back home to be with his wife for the birth of the first child.

However, India proved that nothing is impossible as they bounced back in Melbourne to draw level as Ajinkya Rahane led from the front. In fact, India didn’t have players like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the final Test but they were able to stun a potent Australian team at the Gabba in the fourth Test match.

Michael Vaughan while reviewing the series for Fox Cricket, quipped that there is no shame in losing the series to India’s third XI. However, Justin Langer came up with a smart answer and hailed India’s talent and bench strength.

“I know we all joke, Vaughany (Michael Vaughan) jokes about India’s second and third XI but the truth is, in a country of one and a half billion people, who love cricket, if you make the first XI, you’re going to have a pretty tough team,” said Langer.

“There will be pretty good players, and when the opportunity comes, you’ve got to be ready to grab them. We saw that exceptional young talent, they were fierce. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the ledger.”

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4syjvOcNZn0