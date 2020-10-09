NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Northern vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NOR vs CEP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Northern will take on Central Punjab in the match no. 15 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 9. The National T20 Cup NOR vs CEP match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. Table-toppers Northern Punjab go up against fifth-placed Central Punjab at the Pindi Ground. Northern Punjab have looked dominating thus far and will be hoping to seal a spot in the knockout stages. Northern Punjab have five victories in five games, and a major reason for their success has been their all-round show. Central Punjab, on the other hand, have lost their focus in the last few games. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, NOR vs CEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NOR vs CEP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Northern vs Central Punjab will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 9.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Abdullah Shafique (C), Babar Azam, Zeeshan Malik

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (vc), Ali Imran, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar

NOR vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Northern: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.

Central Punjab: Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

NOR vs CEP SQUADS

Northern: Imad Wasim (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail (for Multan leg only), Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Saad Nasim (VC), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CEP Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Northern Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips National T20 Cup/ Online Cricket Tips and more.