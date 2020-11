NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions For Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Between Northern vs Sindh, Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Match 8 at Karachi, Pakistan November 5, 10:30 AM IST Friday

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions For Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Between Northern vs Sindh, Check Capta

Dream11 Predictions

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 8th match of the tournament between Northern vs Sindh will take place at 10:00 AM IST

Match Starts: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Karachi Stadium

NOR vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed (vc), Umair Masood

Batters Khurram Manzoor, Asif Ali, Zeeshan Malik

All-Rounders Faizan Riaz, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel

Bowlers Nauman Ali (c), Ashiq Ali, Waqas Ahmed

SQUADS

Northern:

Zeeshan Malik, Umair Masood (wk), Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Asif Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Nauman Ali (c), Salman Irshad, Waqas Ahmed, Sadaf Hussain, Jamal Anwar, Fahran Shafiq, Ali Sarfraz, Naved Malik, Athar Mahmood, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Aamer Jamal.

Sindh:

Khurram Manzoor, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c and wk), Hasan Mohsin, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan, Ashiq Ali, Mohammed Asghar, Azizullah, Ghulam Mudassar, Mir Hamza, Saad Ali, Mohammed Hasan, Sharjeel Khan.

