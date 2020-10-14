NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Between Northern vs Sindh, Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Match 25 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium October 14, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions 25th Match for National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Table-toppers Northern will take on Sindh in the first match of the day. Northern have so far played seven matches, won six and lost one. Sindh, who are third in the points table, have won four and lost four matches so far.

The T20 tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for NOR vs SIN.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 25th match of the tournament between Northern and Sindh will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

NOR vs SIN My Dream11 Team

S Khan (captain), H Rauf (vice-captain), S Ahmed, K Manzoor, A Shafiq, Z Malik, S Khan, H Khan, M Nawaz, M Asghar, M Hasnain

Northern vs Sindh Full Squads

Northern: Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOR Dream11 Team/ SIN Dream11 Team/ Northern Dream11 Team/ Sindh Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more