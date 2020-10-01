NOR vs SOP Dream11 Predictions And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Contest Between Northern vs Southern, Match 4 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 1, 8:00 PM IST Thursday

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Predictions 4th Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: In the second match on Thursday, fourth overall, Northern will take on Southern.

On Day 1, Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by seven wickets while Northern vs Southern crushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 79 runs.

The domestic T20 competition in Pakistan got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 3rd Match between Northern and Southern will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

NOR vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Haider Ali (captain), Sohail Tanvir (vice-captain), Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Shan Masood, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan

Northern vs Southern Full Squads

Northern: Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

Southern: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

