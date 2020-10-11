NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Northern vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NOR vs SOP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Northern will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 19 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 11. The National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. After a successful win in their previous encounter, Southern Punjab will look to continue their winning momentum against Northern in their upcoming match. Northern, on the other hand, could not defend a total of 165 in their last match. They will look forward to getting back on the winning streak having won their first five games in the tournament. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – NOR vs SOP Probable XIs, NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Player List, NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Northern and Southern Punjab will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 4.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

NOR vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Asif Ali, Khushdil-Shah (vc)

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Umer Khan

NOR vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Northern: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Rohail Nazir.

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

NOR vs SOP SQUADS

Northern (NOR): Imad Wasim (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

Southern Punjab (SOP): Shan Masood (C), Hussain Talat (VC), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

