NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Semi-Final Match: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup October 17

NOR vs SOP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Northern vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NOR vs SOP in Rawalpindi: We are into the semifinals now. In the first semifinal of the T20 tournament, Northern will take on Southern Punjab at 3:30 PM IST. Northern made the semifinals after winning eight of their 10 matches and taking 10 points to top the tally. Their opponents finished fourth in the points table with four wins and six defeats from 10 matches. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – NOR vs SOP Probable XIs, NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Player List, NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Northern and Southern Punjab will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – October 17.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi.

NOR vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Malik (captain), Khushdil Shah (vice-captain), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan

NOR vs SOP SQUADS

Northern: Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik, Imad Wasim (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captai), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOR Dream11 Team/ SOP Dream11 Team/ Northern Dream11 Team Prediction/ Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips National T20 Cup/ Online Cricket Tips and more.