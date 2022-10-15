<strong>Melbourne:</strong> Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch indicated what his pace bowler Mitchell Starc did -- warn England captain Jos Buttler about being out of his crease -- was a fair thing to do, rather than effect a 'Mankad' dismissal in the third and final T20I at the Manuka Oval on Friday evening. <p></p> <p></p>The final T20I was abandoned due of rain with Australia, chasing 112/2 in 12 overs, managing to reach 30/3 in 3.5 overs before the match was called off. England took the series 2-0, having won both the T20Is by identical eight-run margins. <p></p> <p></p>Following the match being abandoned, Finch said he was not a great fan of 'Mankading' and that a warning to batters at the non-striker's end to remain within the crease was sufficient. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's Starc appeared to warn Buttler about being out of his crease, and the chatter was picked up on the stump mic. <p></p> <p></p>In the post-match press conference, though Finch said he was unaware of what transpired between Starc and Buttler during the rain-interrupted match, he added it was fair to offer a warning to the batter, but admitted he wasn't a personal fan of the method of dismissal. <p></p> <p></p>"I wasn't aware, had no idea about that," Finch was quoted as saying by zerowicket.com. "I think if batters get a warning then it's fair game after that. That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give the batter a warning that they are getting a little too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan of it, to be fair, personally." <p></p> <p></p>'Mankading' recently hogged the headlines after last month's controversial dismissal of England's Charlie Dean by India spinner Deepti Sharma at the non-striker's end during the third and final women's ODI at Lord's. <p></p> <p></p>The incident prompted MCC to clarify the rules around such a dismissal, changing it from "unfair play" to "run out" in the game's laws.