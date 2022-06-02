Not DRS Failure or Poor Umpiring; Harbhajan Singh Picks Most Shocking Moment of IPL 2022

Mumbai: From DRS failure to poor umpiring, IPL 2022 has had its share of controversies and moments that would be etched in our memories. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently was asked about his ‘most shocking’ moment of the cash-rich league. The ex-spinner picked Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal demoting himself in the batting order. Harbhajan said Mayank looked a little suffocated with the burden of captaincy on him.

“If we talk about Mayank, I felt that ‘What has happened to him?’ He is such a good player. After getting captaincy, I think he was mentally under pressure. From opening he went down to No. 4. The team was being led from the outside. He is just taking everything. He seemed suffocated. He should have been given freedom. He has been under the radar and surely that could have been a little better,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda Cricket when asked to pick the ‘most shocking moment’ of IPL 2022.