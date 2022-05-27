Ahmedabad: While Gujarat Titans have already sealed a spot in the final, it awaits the winner of Rajasthan and Bangalore. With most plaudits and fans predicting a win for Gujarat in the maiden IPL campaign because of the phenomenal season they have had, ex-India star Harbhajan Singh thinks otherwise. Ahead of Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday, Harbhajan backed Bangalore to end their title drought this year.

Harbhajan told Sportskeeda: “This RCB team has very good players. When you see their batting line-up or bowling line-up, there are players who can win the trophy for them. I have a gut feeling that RCB will go all the way this season. And if they do, they’ll probably lift the cup.”