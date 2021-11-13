Dubai: While the whole world is bashing Hasan Ali’s catch drop during the semi-final versus Australia as the moment where Pakistan lost the match, ex-cricketer Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that it is the fact that Babar Azam was not composed and that is where things went wrong. Akhtar felt Australia was a more experienced and composed unit when it mattered.

“You have to agree here that our (Pakistan) captain is young and new and in the end could not keep composed. On the other hand, Australia is a mature team and there they used their experience, culture, base to remain composed and did not get scared. Pakistan team, though, did not get scared but panicked,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar felt Pakistan could have won the game and the World Cup.

“He (Babar Azam) is a new captain and I understand that but winning 5 out of 6 games, I thought this was Pakistan’s World Cup to win. This could have been won. We might not get such an easy chance ever again. We tried our best but the best was not good enough for yesterday. The better team won,” Akhtar added.