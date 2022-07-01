Not Jasprit Bumrah, Joe Root Cleaned Up By Paul Collingwood’s Daughter Keira With An Absolute Jaffa | Watch VIDEO

<strong>Birmingham:</strong> Former England captain <strong>Joe Root</strong> was clean bowled by <strong>Paul Collingwood's daughter Keira</strong> in a video shared by the former cricketer on his official Instagram account. The video shows Keira running in and landing the ball just about in the right place that shaped back just a tad and went through Root's defence, cleaning him up in the process. <p></p> <p></p>"My daughter Keira wants to start to play cricket again, I wonder why!! When you casually bowl at the No1 batsman in the world @root66 it tends to be an inspirational moment especially sliding one through the gate! This man never stops giving, he's an inspiration to us all. Legend ?? #cricket #england #family #inspiration #sport," read Collingwood's post.

Root, who was trying to defend, gave Keira a high five as both were seen smiling and enjoying the moment. Root is currently playing in the fifth Test match against India at Edgbaston and England would be hoping to get some runs from him. <p></p> <p></p>India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, however, would be thrilled to bits after watching the video. After all, no one bowls the inswinger better than him in world cricket right now. With the series on the line for England and India on the cusp of creating history at Edgbaston, the fifth Test has the making of keeping you at the edge of your seats. <p></p> <p></p>With all the tickets sold out for the first three days of the Test, one can expect a full house at Edgbaston. Although rain might play spoilsport, there is enough on the pitch to force a result. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p></div>