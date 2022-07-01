Not Jasprit Bumrah, Joe Root Cleaned Up By Paul Collingwood’s Daughter Keira With An Absolute Jaffa | Watch VIDEO

Birmingham: Former England captain Joe Root was clean bowled by Paul Collingwood’s daughter Keira in a video shared by the former cricketer on his official Instagram account. The video shows Keira running in and landing the ball just about in the right place that shaped back just a tad and went through Root’s defence, cleaning him up in the process.

“My daughter Keira wants to start to play cricket again, I wonder why!! When you casually bowl at the No1 batsman in the world @root66 it tends to be an inspirational moment especially sliding one through the gate! This man never stops giving, he’s an inspiration to us all. Legend ?? #cricket #england #family #inspiration #sport,” read Collingwood’s post.