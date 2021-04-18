Kieron Pollard – who was named the man of the match for his all-round show – turned out to be the star for the Mumbai Indians as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in what could be termed as a heist in Chennai. Former Mumbai Indians player Yuvraj Singh had a different opinion for the man of the match. According to Yuvraj, Hardik Pandya should have been the man of the match.

Yuvi tweeted, “Man of the match ! Hardik pandya!! Game changer in the field ! Jassi jaisa koi nahi !!king at death bowling @Jaspritbumrah93 @trent_boult @mipaltan surely know how to win pressure games !! No 1 team for a reason #SRHvMI @ImRo45 hitmannn!! you can !!captain”

Hardik affected two crucial runouts in the match which according to Yuvraj proved to be game-changing. First, he send David Warner packing with a bullet throw while he was looking to pinch a quick single. It was an important juncture in the game as SRH was running away with the show. And then he repeated the same to send the dangerous Abdul Samad to seal the game for the defending champions.

Pollard – who was the actual man of the match – hit a blazing 22-ball 35 to get MI to a defendable 150 in their stipulated 20 overs and also chipped in with a couple of overs in which he conceded 10 runs.

However, with the win, MI manage to go to the top of the table with two wins in three games.