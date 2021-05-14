It is widely believed that former India skipper MS Dhoni was the first cricketer to play the helicopter shot. Well, that is not the case. It was another ex-India captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, who played the signature Dhoni shot for the first time - but it went unnoticed at that point in time. <p></p> <p></p>Azharuddin played that shot for the first time against South Africa in the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Azharuddin was on a roll at the Gardens and he played the special shot against Lance Klusener. In that over from Klusener, Azharuddin smashes him for five boundaries as he brought up a century. He scored a breathtaking 109 off 77 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video where Azhar takes on Klusener: <p></p> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6NZMov4VTUU" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>But, the world credits Dhoni for inventing the shot which is now played by a number of cricketers across the world to counter the yorker delivery. It is a special shot that can help the batsman during the backend of the innings when the bowlers are eyeing the blockhole. <p></p> <p></p>It surely is not an easy shot to play as you need strong wrists to play it. Azharuddin was known to be a wristy player with strong hands and he did it on a number of occasions. <p></p> <p></p>Azhar was considered to be a prolific batsman in his prime apart from being a brilliant captain for the country. After making his debut for India in an ODI in England in 1985, Azhar went on to lead the country in 221 matches across formats. <p></p> <p></p>He featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, amassing 6215, and 9378 runs in the two formats respectively including 29 centuries and 79 half-centuries across formats.