Mumbai: Now that the South Africa tour is over, it is time for the team to reflect on where they went wrong. While the team really missed newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma, ex-South African pacer Dale Steyn has named a player he feels could have made an impact. Steyn reckons India really missed allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as he can chip in with the bat and the ball.

Steyn feels all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s ability to contribute in both departments could have helped India gain upper hand in the series. “They definitely missed somebody like Sir Ravi Jadeja. I just think he is a wonderful cricketer. He can control the game with his left-arm spin. He is brilliant and he can also bat,” said Steyn on Star Sports following India’s defeat in the ODI series.