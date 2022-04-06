<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The first half of the IPL is done and dusted with 13 matches already played. Almost all the matches have gone down to the wire and have been thrillers - that is what makes IPL is best T20 league in the world. While batters made merry hitting the ball out of the park, some big names are yet to fire. <p></p> <p></p>At the moment, Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler is the Orange Cap (leading run-getter) holder with 205 runs in three games. At the second spot is Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, who has 135 runs to his name already in two matches. <p></p> <p></p>At the third spot is RCB captain Faf Du Plessis with 122 runs. <p></p> <p></p>In a recent interaction on Cricket.com, ex-South African captain and someone who has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals camp in the past - Graeme Smith - predicted the Orange Cap winner. As per Smith, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson would win it. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;