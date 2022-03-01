Mohali: India speedster Mohammad Shami is set to make a comeback to the Indian team after a well-deserved break. While expectations would be high from the veteran pacer, Shami during a recent interaction, went on to reveal the Indian batter who frustrates him the most in the nets.

Shami, who has played 57 Tests for India, named Cheteshwar Pujara as the most frustrating batter to bowl to in the nets and admitted that he never looks forward to bowling to him.

“We are professionals, it’s never a case of likes. The BCCI pays us so well to do what we like, so one enjoys bowling (laughs). But no one can irritate you like Cheteshwar Pujara. As everyone knows, unless he hits 100 to 200 balls, he doesn’t get sleep,” said Shami during The Indian Express’ Idea Exchange.

Pujara may not have been named in the squad for the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka, but everybody knows his ability to occupy the crease for long hours. In 95 Tests, Pujara has amassed 6713 runs at an average of 43.88. Apart from three double centuries, he also has 18 tons and 32 half-centuries under his name.