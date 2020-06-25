Seeking a second opinion after testing positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez got a private test done and that has upset the Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, Wasim Khan. According to the report shared by Hafeez a day later on his social media handle, he and his family tested negative for the deadly virus.

PCB conducted the tests in Shaukat Khanum Laboratory, whereas Hafeez got it done at Chugtai Laboratory in Lahore. Hafeez, in his tweet revealed, he did it for personal satisfaction.

“After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday, as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negative Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe,” Hafeez tweeted on Wednesday with a picture of his test report.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/3WKOkXisdp Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

PCB CEO had a conversation with Hafeez and made it clear to him that the board was not happy with his actions.

“I spoke to Hafeez today and I made it clear to him our disappointment at the way he had handled this entire affair. As an individual, he has a right to take a private test but he should have spoken to us first because he created a problem for us,” PCB CEO Khan told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel on Wednesday.

PCB CEO also said that actions may be taken against him for his breach.

“This is not the first time that Hafeez has breached our rules in the media. He doesn’t have a central contract but once he was selected for the Pakistan team he has to abide by the rules and regulations for all players especially pertaining to the use of social media. We are still looking at the matter because it has caused us a lot of problems,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, 10 players and one support staff who tested positive will be tested at their homes on 26th.