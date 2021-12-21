<strong>Lahore:</strong> Over the past couple of seasons, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has emerged as a match-winner for the side. He has grown as a cricketer and PSL has had a part to play in his journey for sure. On Monday, the wily leg-spinner took to Twitter and invited fans for a Q&amp;A session. Fans asked him several questions and the cricketer was sporting enough to answer all of them. <p></p> <p></p>Shadab revealed the toughest batter to has ever bowled to when a fan asked him. The Pakistan spinner picked India's opener Rohit Sharma and Australian opener David Warner as the toughest batters he has bowled to. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit Sharma and Warner <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AskShadab?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AskShadab</a> <a href="https://t.co/qZLJCdJyae">https://t.co/qZLJCdJyae</a></p> <p></p> Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) <a href="https://twitter.com/76Shadabkhan/status/1472965810796867592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>He also hailed Babar Azam in the session when a fan asked him to describe the Pakistan captain.