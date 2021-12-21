Lahore: Over the past couple of seasons, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has emerged as a match-winner for the side. He has grown as a cricketer and PSL has had a part to play in his journey for sure. On Monday, the wily leg-spinner took to Twitter and invited fans for a Q&A session. Fans asked him several questions and the cricketer was sporting enough to answer all of them.

Shadab revealed the toughest batter to has ever bowled to when a fan asked him. The Pakistan spinner picked India’s opener Rohit Sharma and Australian opener David Warner as the toughest batters he has bowled to.

He also hailed Babar Azam in the session when a fan asked him to describe the Pakistan captain.