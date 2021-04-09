Ahead of the IPL season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer - who is associated with Punjab Kings - predicted the player to watch out for. He did not give away the name easily as he posted a picture of the Flamingo bird and stumped fans with the puzzle as usual. <p></p> <p></p>As soon as he posted the picture and asked fans to guess also revealing that he would be giving out the answer at 6:00 PM IST. Restless fans started cracking up their brains. Most felt Jaffer was hinting to Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult. <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, Boult defended a ball from Pat Cummins in a strange manner where his body was looking in an identical posture of the Flamingo. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the post: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Guess my player to watch out for tonight. I'll reveal the player at 6pm, but let's see how many decode it before that&#x1f609; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvRCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/9MvrF66Yxc">pic.twitter.com/9MvrF66Yxc</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1380392360459128833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Trent Boult - Flamingo Shot &#x1f602; Decoded &#x270c;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/VMyv4v1j7l">pic.twitter.com/VMyv4v1j7l</a></p> <p></p> G! !$# (@viratkohliFab) <a href="https://twitter.com/viratkohliFab/status/1380393473526833156?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's Trent Boult..... Flamingo shot he played against AUS</p> <p></p> Just_A_Stranger (@strangerplayz10) <a href="https://twitter.com/strangerplayz10/status/1380393910061559808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>