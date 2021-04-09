Ahead of the IPL season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer – who is associated with Punjab Kings – predicted the player to watch out for. He did not give away the name easily as he posted a picture of the Flamingo bird and stumped fans with the puzzle as usual.

As soon as he posted the picture and asked fans to guess also revealing that he would be giving out the answer at 6:00 PM IST. Restless fans started cracking up their brains. Most felt Jaffer was hinting to Mumbai Indians’ pacer Trent Boult.

Not long back, Boult defended a ball from Pat Cummins in a strange manner where his body was looking in an identical posture of the Flamingo.

Guess my player to watch out for tonight. I'll reveal the player at 6pm, but let's see how many decode it before that😉 #MIvRCB #IPL2021

Trent Boult – Flamingo Shot 😂 Decoded ✌️