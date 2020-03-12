With the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson or Rohit Sharma ruling almost every cricketing debate around who’s the best batsman of the current generation, former West Indies captain Brian Lara opened the can of worms by throwing in a new name in the tally. Lara, who is currently in India for the ongoing Road Safety World Series, named India’s wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul as his favourite batsman in the world.

In an exclusive chat with ESPNCricinfo, the ‘Prince of Trinidad’ says he still keeps a tab on world cricket and loves to watch special talents like India’s Rahul and West Indies young-gun Nicholas Poorann. However, the 50-year-old Trinidadian showered special praise on the lanky Indian batsman as feels he’s a class apart and a great entertainer on the field.

“KL Rahul is my favourite player in the world, I love watching him and I think India is going to be a force to reckon with at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020,” Lara said.

Talking more about Rahul’s technique, the West Indian legend added, “His technique and grace is just unbelievable. Of course, up there in the top three you’ve got Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but every time I see him (Rahul) facing a delivery, I just love it; his head is over the ball all the time, he has a technique that I wish I had.”

On Rahul’s comparison with the likes of Kohli and Rohit, Lara feels it’s just his preference of whom he like to watch on the crease. “Rahul is no better batsman than Virat Kohli. Virat is the best batsmen in the world, but it’s just the preference of who I like to see bat,” he said.

Lara also backed Virat Kohli and Co. despite their recent 2-0 mauling in New Zealand. He called India the best travelling team in Test cricket. India had lost the first Test by 10 wickets and the second by seven with their batting lineup looking all at sea in all four innings.

Lara considers what happened in New Zealand an “aberration.”

“I think India have been travelling very well in the last ten or so years. What happened in New Zealand, I think it’s more of an aberration, I think coming off so much one-day and T20 cricket, it might have been tough for them in the Test arena outside of India. But I think India is still maybe the best travelling team in the world,” Lara further added.

Lara said that West Indies and India would be two teams that Australia will be worried about the most at the T20 World Cup later in the year. “In terms of a team, obviously I want to see the West Indies go all the way and win,” said Lara.

“Australia at home it’s not going to be an easy World Cup for anyone. Australia is going to be worried about India and the West Indies, West Indies are going to be worried about everybody because of their inconsistency sometimes. So it’s going to be a great World Cup to look at.”