The BCCI has limited business class travels to chairman of selectors for senior and junior teams while the other members will have to remain content with economy class. The directive comes days after former India international Sunil Joshi succeeded MSK Prasad as the chairman of selectors for the senior men’s cricket team.

While the rule is applicable for the domestic flight, it will be lifted for overseas travels with the flight duration exceeds seven hours time. The new policy is applicable for the BCCI general managers as well including Saba Karim.

All the selectors were allowed to fly business class since 2013 till date.

The latest move is among series of measures BCCI has taken to cut down its cost spearheaded by president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

All senior cricketers are allowed to fly business class after they had requested for the same citing privacy concerns, a rule-change approved in 2017 by the then Committee of Administrators.

The senior men’s selection committee is led by Joshi with Sarandeep Singh, Harvinder Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe as the other members. Ashish Kapoor leads the junior committee also comprising Debashish Mohanty, Amit Sharma Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh.

A new women’s selection committee is yet to be appointed.

Earlier this month, the BCCI had also cut down the playoff prize money of the Indian Premier League by fifty per cent with the eight team owners writing a joint letter to the board questioning their move.

The change, as per reports, is due to the economic slowdown.