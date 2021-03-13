NSW vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Australia One Day Cup Match 8

NSW vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Australia One Day Cup

New South Wales vs Western Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Australia One Day Cup – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NSW vs WAU at North Sydney Oval: In another exciting battle of Australia One Day Cup tournament, two cricketing powerhouses – New South Wales and Western Australia will take on each other in match 8 at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday. The Australia One Day Cup NSW vs WAU match will start at 9 AM IST – March 14. New South Wales have had a superb season so far, winning two in two, and are currently second in the Marsh Cup standings. With David Warner and Josh Hazlewood returning to the side, New South Wales will be even more pumped up. Meanwhile, Western Australia will head into the game on the back of a loss against Queensland. While they have failed to hit the ground running in the Marsh Cup, Western Australia have won three out of their last four matches against New South Wales.

TOSS: The Australia One Day Cup toss between New South Wales WAU Western Australia will take place at 4 AM IST.

Time: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval.

NSW vs WAU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis

Batters David Warner, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Sam Whiteman

All-Rounders Cameron Green (C), Moises Henriques

Bowlers Joel Paris (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Liam Guthrie

NSW vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales: David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher.

Western Australia: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (C), Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor.

NSW vs WAU Squads

New South Wales: David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher, Ben Dwarshius, Nick Larkin.

Western Australia: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (C), Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor, Jake Carder, Cameron Gannon.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NSW Dream11 Team/ WAU Dream11 Team/ New South Wales Dream11 Player List/ Western Australia Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Australia One Day Cup/ Online Cricket Tips and more.