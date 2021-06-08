NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain – Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 8 Tuesday

NW vs CC Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NW vs CC at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 12 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns with the Clove Challengers at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 NW vs CC match will start at 9:30 PM IST June 8.

The Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns against Clove Challengers in match 26. The Nutmeg Warriors have won just two of their eight matches and presently find themselves rock-bottom in the Spice Isle T10 standings. Clove Challengers have also been inconsistent in the Spice Isle T10 and are just above their upcoming opponents in the points table.

Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction and NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, NW vs CC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NW vs CC Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Nutmeg Warriors and Clove Challengers will take place at 9 PM IST June 8

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

NW vs CC My Dream11 Team

T Bishop, S Regis, C Thomas, C Forsyth, A Fletcher, D Nedd, A Alexis, I Joseph, H Jackson, D Cyrus, J Noel

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-Captain: D Nedd

NW vs CC Probable Playing XIs

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

NW vs CC Squads

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Imran Joseph, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

